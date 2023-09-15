Left Menu

"More than one lakh Ayushman Cards made through Ayushman app in two days," Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed that more than one lakh Ayushman Cards are being made through the Ayushman app within two days at the beginning of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign. 

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:41 IST
"More than one lakh Ayushman Cards made through Ayushman app in two days," Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed that more than one lakh Ayushman Cards are being made through the Ayushman app within two days at the beginning of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign. "More than 1,00,000 Ayushman Cards made through the Ayushman app within two days at the beginning of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign," Mandaviya posted on X (Former Twitter).

Earlier on September 13, President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar, Gujarat adding that it will play a critical role in achieving the ambitious goal of delivering healthcare services to the last mile of India. "This historic launch of the campaign and the portal marked a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all as it strives to further consolidate the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, particularly for the underserved," President Murmu said.

Adding further, she said the health services through the three components of Ayushman Bhav- Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Community Health Clinics (CHC) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat will substantially expedite the access of healthcare services at grassroots levels thereby ensuring the building of a healthy nation. Speaking at the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the support of the President in healthcare endeavours.

Underlining the commitment of the government towards healthcare, he stated "With "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. This initiative is being implemented in line with the motto of "taking everyone together and leaving no one behind". He further added "With the Ayushman Bhav initiative, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible. Under Ayushman Bhav, Health Melas and Medical Camps are an important component that will be set up once a week at all HWCs and CHCs." He further added "Besides the launch of the Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organized which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual."

'Ayushman Bhava' programme to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile. Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the world's largest health protection scheme which provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023