"More than one lakh Ayushman Cards made through Ayushman app in two days," Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed that more than one lakh Ayushman Cards are being made through the Ayushman app within two days at the beginning of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign. "More than 1,00,000 Ayushman Cards made through the Ayushman app within two days at the beginning of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign," Mandaviya posted on X (Former Twitter).

Earlier on September 13, President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar, Gujarat adding that it will play a critical role in achieving the ambitious goal of delivering healthcare services to the last mile of India. "This historic launch of the campaign and the portal marked a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all as it strives to further consolidate the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, particularly for the underserved," President Murmu said.

Adding further, she said the health services through the three components of Ayushman Bhav- Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Community Health Clinics (CHC) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat will substantially expedite the access of healthcare services at grassroots levels thereby ensuring the building of a healthy nation. Speaking at the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the support of the President in healthcare endeavours.

Underlining the commitment of the government towards healthcare, he stated "With "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. This initiative is being implemented in line with the motto of "taking everyone together and leaving no one behind". He further added "With the Ayushman Bhav initiative, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible. Under Ayushman Bhav, Health Melas and Medical Camps are an important component that will be set up once a week at all HWCs and CHCs." He further added "Besides the launch of the Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organized which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual."

'Ayushman Bhava' programme to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile. Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the world's largest health protection scheme which provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum. (ANI)

