Fire breaks out at building in Kolkata's Chandni market

A fire broke out on Friday at a building in Kolkata near Chandni market, officials said. According to officials, six fire tenders are on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. However, the reason behind the fire is still being ascertained.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Kolkata

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)