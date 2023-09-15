UP police register FIR against 10 accused after lift collapses from 14th floor in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against nine officials of Girdhari Lal Constructions and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and other accused after a lift collapsed at an under-construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida. FIR has been registered in Bisrakh police station against General Managers of Girdhari Lal Constructions, Harish Sharma, Rishabh Arora, Lovejeet, General Managers of NBCC- Vikas, Aditya Chandra and mechanical in charge Rahul, site in charge Devendra Sharma, Sunil, Shailendra and other officials.

Police have registered the FIR under section 304, 308, 337, 338, 287, 34 and Section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013. According to the FIR, nine people were in the lift of which four people died on the spot while five people are in the hospital under treatment. The lift collapsed from the 14th Floor of the under construction tower.

"It was known to the relevant authorities that the lift was not working properly. The labourers and workers had complained to the officials, but no appropriate step was taken. The incident happened because of the carelessness as no safety norms were adopted at the site," FIR said. "Four people have died and five more are said to be in critical condition at a city hospital," Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida, told ANI.

The DM said that an investigation was underway into the incident. "A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured," the DM added. (ANI)

