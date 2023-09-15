Left Menu

UP police register FIR against 10 accused after lift collapses from 14th floor in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against nine officials of Girdhari Lal Constructions and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and other accused after a lift collapsed at an under-construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:00 IST
UP police register FIR against 10 accused after lift collapses from 14th floor in Greater Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against nine officials of Girdhari Lal Constructions and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and other accused after a lift collapsed at an under-construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida. FIR has been registered in Bisrakh police station against General Managers of Girdhari Lal Constructions, Harish Sharma, Rishabh Arora, Lovejeet, General Managers of NBCC- Vikas, Aditya Chandra and mechanical in charge Rahul, site in charge Devendra Sharma, Sunil, Shailendra and other officials.

Police have registered the FIR under section 304, 308, 337, 338, 287, 34 and Section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013. According to the FIR, nine people were in the lift of which four people died on the spot while five people are in the hospital under treatment. The lift collapsed from the 14th Floor of the under construction tower.

"It was known to the relevant authorities that the lift was not working properly. The labourers and workers had complained to the officials, but no appropriate step was taken. The incident happened because of the carelessness as no safety norms were adopted at the site," FIR said. "Four people have died and five more are said to be in critical condition at a city hospital," Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida, told ANI.

The DM said that an investigation was underway into the incident. "A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured," the DM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023