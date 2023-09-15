Chintan Shivir explores potential solutions for challenges MSMEs, startups, and innovators encounter in country

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, marked another significant step in its mission to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and practical application by hosting the "Chintan Shivir on Common Research and Technology Development Hubs (CRTDHs) Empowering MSMEs" today. This event, part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative and the broader vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," took place at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneshwar, read the Ministry of Science and Technology press release.

The event aims to tap into the combined wisdom, knowledge, and expertise of Government officials and stakeholders through in-depth discussions, critical analysis, and strategic planning. The goal is to brainstorm potential solutions for the challenges that MSMEs, startups, and innovators encounter in the country while also leveraging opportunities to establish India as a prominent global centre for industrial research and manufacturing.

The Common Research and Technology Development Hubs (CRTDHs) program, initiated in 2014, plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between industry and research institutions. It aims to transform innovative ideas and scientific discoveries into marketable products and services. By providing Micro, Small Enterprises & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and innovators access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources, these hubs empower the translation of research outcomes into viable solutions, read the press release.

The program encompasses five sectors, including Electronics/Renewable Energy, Affordable Health, Environmental Interventions, Low-Cost Machining, and New Materials/Chemical Processes. Currently, 18 CRTDHs are operational across various Public Funded Research Institutions (PFRIs) throughout India. These hubs are driving industry-institution interaction, promoting collaboration, and creating substantial societal impacts.

As part of the Chintan Shivir series, the event commenced with a tour of the established CRTDH facilities. The inauguration featured esteemed speakers, including Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, and Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, read the press release. Dr Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist-G and Head-CRTDH, DSIR, provided an overview of the Chintan Shivir, followed by the release of an official video showcasing DSIR-CRTDH at CSIR-IMMT.

Dr Vipin C Shukla, Dr Ranjeet Bairwa, and Dr Suman Mazumdar from DSIR, along with Dr Yatendra Chaudhary, PI-CRTDH, and his team, graced the event. Representatives from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and delegates from Chambers of Commerce and industry associations also participated, eager to explore the benefits of CRTDH in their R&D endeavours, read the release. The thematic sessions delved into the challenges faced by MSMEs, emphasizing research and development as solutions. Delegates from Chambers of Commerce and industry associations shared insights into the research and development (R&D) needs of MSMEs.

The discussions highlighted the role of CRTDH in empowering MSMEs with research infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and current and future opportunities, read the release. At the conclusion of the Chintan Shivir, a 'Samvad' session was planned to identify five Grand Challenges faced by MSMEs, startups, and innovators. This session aimed to explore possible solutions to address these challenges, read the release.

The event aspires to position India as a prominent global centre for industrial research and manufacturing. (ANI)

