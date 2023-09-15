Hungary imposes import ban on 24 Ukrainian farm products, including grains

Hungary imposed a national import ban on 24 Ukrainian agricultural products, including grains, vegetables, several meat products and honey, according to a government decree published on Friday.

The ban is effective from Sept. 16. Hungary decided to unilaterally ban the imports of Ukrainian foodstuff after the European Commission said that it would not extend a current ban on imports of Ukrainian grains into Ukraine's five EU neighbours that is due to expire on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)