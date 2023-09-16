Left Menu

GM expects to be forced to idle Kansas auto plant next week

General Motors said on Friday it expects to be forced to idle operations at its Kansas assembly plant next week after the United Auto Workers union struck a nearby Missouri plant earlier in the day - the first ripple effect from the walkout. The Detroit automaker said the Wentzville, Missouri, plant, where workers went on strike, is providing critical stampings to its Fairfax, Kansas, assembly plant. "Due to the strike’s impact on Wentzville operations, we anticipate running out of parts for Fairfax as soon as early next week.

General Motors said on Friday it expects to be forced to idle operations at its Kansas assembly plant next week after the United Auto Workers union struck a nearby Missouri plant earlier in the day - the first ripple effect from the walkout.

The Detroit automaker said the Wentzville, Missouri, plant, where workers went on strike, is providing critical stampings to its Fairfax, Kansas, assembly plant.

"Due to the strike’s impact on Wentzville operations, we anticipate running out of parts for Fairfax as soon as early next week. The parts situation is fluid, and we are actively managing the situation," GM said. "Since Fairfax won't be able to run production due to a part shortage caused by the strike in Wentzville, there is no work available."

