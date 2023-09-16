Left Menu

Delhi: Man crushed to death by dumper truck, driver arrested

The dumper was taken in possession and the truck driver Ajay Kumar, a resident of village, Kucha Nangla Kewal oin Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district has been arrested under Section 279/304A Indian Penal Code, they said.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:39 IST
A man was crushed to death by a dumper truck in the national capital's Kashmere Gate area, police said. The incident took place on Friday and efforts are on to identify the deceased, they said.

The accused dumper truck driver, Ajay Kumar, has been arrested, they said. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received Friday at Police Station Kashmere Gate, at 01:06 am regarding a fatal accident near Marghatwale Mandir, Ring Road.

When a police team reached the spot the body of an unknown male, aged approx. 28-30 years, was lying in a pool of blood and whose head was found crushed, they said. On inquiry, it was found that one dumper was involved in this incident, and it was also learned that one auto driver, Shahrukh Khan, a resident of New Jafarabad, had given chase to dumper truck involved in the accident, police said.

The auto driver had stopped the vehicle near Police Picket Khajuri, about 7 to 8 kilometres from the spot of the accident. The dumper was taken in possession and the truck driver Ajay Kumar, a resident of village, Kucha Nangla Kewal oin Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district has been arrested under Section 279/304A Indian Penal Code, they said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

