Man stabbed to death over dispute in UP's Ballia 

A quarrel between two groups over a dispute led to a stabbing incident on Friday in Chilkahar village of Ballia district, resulting in the death of one person while another sustained critical injuries, said police. Superintendent of Police, Ballia, S Anand informed that the stabbing incident which happened at the Railway premises of the village was a result of a quarrel over a dispute between the two groups.

"The incident took place at the Railway premises of Chilkahar where a quarrel over a dispute between two groups of individuals led to the stabbing of two people," said SP Anand. He further informed that one person died on the spot while the other who was injured, sent to Varanasi for further treatment.

Visuals showed a ruckus in the area when the locals blocked a road and demanded proper investigation and immediate arrest of the accused persons. "We request the government for a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job to one of the members of the aggrieved family and immediate arrest of the persons involved in the stabbing," said a local resident.

SP Anand said, "A complaint was filed by the bereaved family, on the basis of which 12 people were shortlisted and three of them are being interrogated." Police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)