UP: Dead body found wrapped in polythene in Ayodhya

A sense of shock and fear gripped the Azadnagar Ghatauli intersection of the Khandasa police station area in Ayodhya district when the body of an unidentified young man was discovered wrapped in polythene. Rajkaran Nayyar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, provided insights into the unfolding situation. He stated that at 4:30 am, a report was received regarding the discovery of a deceased individual in the Khandsa police station area.

Subsequent information revealed that an individual on a motorcycle was transporting the body, concealed beneath a tarpaulin when the accident occurred due to a loss of balance. The incident took a chilling turn as it was revealed that the perpetrators had attempted to dispose of the body while riding a motorcycle. The grim discovery was made when the individuals riding the motorcycle lost control and tumbled onto the road due to a road breaker.

The individual then fled the scene. A dedicated team was swiftly mobilized to address the situation and carry out the cremation of the deceased. Nayyar confirmed that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Rudauli, Shakib, and proactive measures are being taken in response.

An update on the case has revealed that the deceased has been identified as Shakib, a 35-year-old resident of Parsauli village in the Rudauli Kotwali area. The motorcycle used in the incident was registered in the name of the deceased himself. Shakib had reportedly sold all his property and was residing in Bhelsar in the Rudauli area at the time of his demise.

Khandasa police swiftly dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination. A comprehensive investigation into the motive behind the murder is currently underway. Two suspects have been apprehended and are undergoing intense questioning. The initial assessment strongly suggests a case of homicide, and the authorities are taking legal action accordingly.

This unexpected incident sent villagers scattering in fear. The bike-riding culprits, apprehensive about being caught in the act of discarding the corpse, fled the scene, leaving both the bike and the deceased behind. The presence of a substantial police force added to the intensity of the situation. (ANI)

