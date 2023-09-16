Mumbai: NCP leader urges CM Shinde, Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide local train services at night on Ganesh Chaturthi 

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said that a request letter has been written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the provision of local train services in the state capital on Ganesh Chaturthi. "Many people travel to Mumbai for Ganesh darshan on Ganeshotsav and are not able to return since they get late at night. Therefore, we have written a request letter to the Railway Minister and the Chief Minister to provide local trains at night," said NCP leader Jitendra Awhad.

We have written the request letter so that local trains can provide services, especially to the people of Konkan so that they can attend the Ganeshotsav celebrations since roads are not in good condition in that region, Awhad added. He further said that like every year, five bus services have been arranged from Kalwa for Konkanians travelling home for the festival.

"Train services are available 24 hours a day during the goddess festival in Calcutta, so why can't there be local train services in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi," Awhad stated. The government should make an effort to make Ganesh worshipers happier and start more local trains for Ganesh ji darshan, he added.

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on September 19 this year.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

