"People will not accept..." Union Minister Anurag Thakur hits out at "INDI alliance"

Hitting out at the opposition's bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the public will not accept the leaders of the "INDI alliance" adding that the pre poll alliance has just changed its attire, but its character and face remain the same. "Those who defy the Constitution, suppress the voice of media, want to end Sanatana Dharma...People will not accept the leaders, of the INDI alliance, filled with arrogance," the Union Minister said, while talking to reporters in Bilaspur.

Thakur said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has changed its name from United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but their faces remain same. "They have just changed their attire, but their character and faces remain the same. Even if UPA changes its name to INDI, it (alliance) will only reflect arrogance and nothing else (INDI Se Ghamandi Hi Lagenge Aur Kuch Nahi)," the minister added.

Earlier this month, he came down heavily at the INDIA bloc after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equated 'Sanatana Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona". Anurag Thakur had said that the members of 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka samaan'.

He further said that the alliance is demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma' and asked where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping. "They are demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma'...Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up...Do you agree with these statements? Isn't it a violation of law and constitution? Isn't this hate speech? Shouldn't they apologise to the people of the country?" he added.

He further said "I should make one thing clear 'Sanatana Dharma' ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Madras High Court has said that Sanatana Dharma is a set of 'eternal duties' which can be gathered from multiple sources relating to Hinduism or those practising the Hindu way of life and includes "the duty to the nation, duty to the King, King's duty to his people, duty to one's parents and Gurus, care for the poor, and whole lot of other duties". (ANI)

