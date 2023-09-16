Telangana CM inaugurates lift irrigation project to fill Anjanagiri reservoir with water from Krishna River

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the 'Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme' at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district. He switched on the mega pump house with the press of a button to start the wet run of lifting water from the Krishna River into the Anjanagiri reservoir which has a capacity of 6.4 TMC.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally inaugurated the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Scheme pylon and pressed the button. The CM conducted special pujas to the Krishna waters released through the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lifting scheme," Telangana CMO posted on X (Formerly Twitter). The project will provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes to Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts. (ANI)

