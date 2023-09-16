Left Menu

Telangana CM inaugurates lift irrigation project to fill Anjanagiri reservoir with water from Krishna River

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme’ at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district.

16-09-2023
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the 'Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme' at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district. He switched on the mega pump house with the press of a button to start the wet run of lifting water from the Krishna River into the Anjanagiri reservoir which has a capacity of 6.4 TMC.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally inaugurated the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Scheme pylon and pressed the button. The CM conducted special pujas to the Krishna waters released through the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lifting scheme," Telangana CMO posted on X (Formerly Twitter). The project will provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes to Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

