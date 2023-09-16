Left Menu

Haryana: Four members of family found dead in Rohtak, cops suspect domestic dispute 

The police suspect that the man, Sandeep (35), killed his wife Reena and their 6-year-old disabled daughter before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train with his 2-year-old son Bhavesh.

Four members of a family, including a man, his wife, and two young children, were found dead in their home in Salara Mohalla, Rohtak, Haryana, on Saturday. The police suspect that the man, Sandeep (35), killed his wife Reena and their 6-year-old disabled daughter before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train with his 2-year-old son Bhavesh.

The police said that Sandeep and Reena had been having domestic disputes for some time. "Sandeep was also mentally disturbed. He strangled his wife and daughter to death at home and then took his son to the railway track, where he jumped in front of a train," said the Police

"35-year-old Sandeep lived in Salara Mohalla with his wife Reena, her 6-year-old disabled daughter and her 2-year-old son Bhavesh. Sandeep used to work in a private company in Gurugram. He was mentally disturbed for a long time," said Hoshiar Singh, father of deceased Sandeep. The police are investigating the case and have recorded the statements of the family members. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"After reaching the spot, police conducted an investigation and the bodies have been sent to Rohtak PGI for post-mortem. At present, further action will be taken after recording the statements of the family members.  Reena and the 6-year-old disabled girl have rope marks on their necks. From this, it can be clearly inferred that he was strangled to death," said Satpal, Old Vegetable Market Police Station Incharge Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

