Delhi: Magistrate asks to preserve CCTV footage of Karkardooma Court premises over security breach

A Delhi court has directed to preserve the CCTV footage of cameras installed at entry gate in Karkardooma Court over the alleged security breach by some people posing as lawyers during hearing of a case. The court on Friday passed the orders after considering the allegations levelled by an advocate that goons posing as lawyers entered the court premises and threatened them during hearing of a case on September 14.

Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Ajeet Narayan passed the direction on an application moved by Sultan Chaudhary seeking a direction to preserve the CCTV footage of cameras installed in the court premises and outside the court room. "Considering the submissions, the CCTV footage of concerned CCTV camera at the inner and outer part of entry gate of KKD court and CCTV footage of camera installed at/near the court room of concerned Magistrate from 10 am to 12 noon on September 14, 2023, be preserved within 24 hours of receiving this order," MM Ajeet Narayan ordered on September 15.

The court also directed to send the copy of the order to the SHO, Farsh Bazar. It was submitted that on September 14, 2023, when criminal matter against sister in-law of the applicant and their associates was listed before the court of MM Arvind Dev, where the said persons accompanied with 10-15 local goons in the dress of advocates entered into court premises and court room and have threatened the sister of applicant.

It is further submitted that the said persons are not advocates and their entry in the dress of advocate in court premises without any security check is a threat to the court premises, the court noted in the order passed on September 15. An application for preserving the concerned CCTV footage was moved by Sultan Chaudhary.

He alleged that the incident of entering of non-advocates in the dress of advocates is breach of security in Karkardooma courts and need immediate intervention of the Court to made enquiry/investigation. (ANI)

