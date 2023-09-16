J-K: Hideout of arms, ammunition busted in Kupwara

In a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted at Wadder Bala in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. "On 16 Sep 2023, during a search operation at Wadder Bala by parties of Army 21RR, Handwara Police and CRPF 92 Bn, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted," said Jammu and Kashmir police in a statement.

The following arms and ammunition have been recovered: 2 AK-47, 1 AK-56, 16 AK Magazines, 328 AK Rounds, 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines, 3 Pistol Rounds, 1 UGBL and 4 UGBL Rounds. Following the recovery an FIR was registered at Handwara Police Station under relevant sections UAPA and Arms Act. An investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)

