Left Menu

J-K: Hideout of arms, ammunition busted in Kupwara

In a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted at Wadder Bala in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:38 IST
J-K: Hideout of arms, ammunition busted in Kupwara
J-K: Hideout of arms and ammunition busted in Kupwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted at Wadder Bala in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. "On 16 Sep 2023, during a search operation at Wadder Bala by parties of Army 21RR, Handwara Police and CRPF 92 Bn, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted," said Jammu and Kashmir police in a statement.

The following arms and ammunition have been recovered: 2 AK-47, 1 AK-56, 16 AK Magazines, 328 AK Rounds, 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines, 3 Pistol Rounds, 1 UGBL and 4 UGBL Rounds. Following the recovery an FIR was registered at Handwara Police Station under relevant sections UAPA and Arms Act. An investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023