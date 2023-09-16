J-K Police host 3rd Northern Regional Coordination Committee Meeting in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police hosted the 3rd Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting aimed to enhance Inter-State Police coordination besides addressing various policing issues effectively across the North-Indian States/UTs, at Conference Hall of Police Headquarters here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Police J-K Dilbag Singh. Senior officers representing Police departments of Northern States/UTs and officers of CAPFs/CPOs attended this high-level meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, one minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the fallen soldiers of Anantnag & Kokernag operations. DGP Chandigarh, Spl DG CID J&K, Spl DG Crime J&K, ADGP Jammu, Director SKPA Udhampur, ADGP Kashmir, ADGP L&O Haryana, ADGP L&O Uttarakhand, IG NIA New Delhi, DIG Training NCRB New Delhi, SSP Chandigarh & DySP Uttarakhand gave Powerpoint presentations on different topics in which various Policing practices on crime control, narco smuggling, joint training, anti-terror actions, cyber crime, sharing of information/intelligence were discussed.

Besides this, the Police leadership also discussed a wide range of topics related to terrorism, drug menace, increasing trends in cybercrime, and drone usage for dropping drugs & contraband from across the border. Threadbare discussions were also held on topics like the creation of an Inter-State database and Communication channels between Police forces, the sharing of intelligence about organized crime, and human trafficking for better coordination. A number of measures to enhance coordination among forces in the region were proposed. Emphasis was laid on establishing real-time information-sharing mechanisms regarding inter-state criminal activities and also putting joint efforts to tackle cybercrime. It was also proposed to share good practices including software applications of different forces for the benefit of all the members of State/UTs/Organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP J&K Dilbag Singh said that team J&K i.e. J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, Intelligence agencies, and Civil administration are working together as a unique model to make Jammu & Kashmir terror-free. He said there was a time when every Friday stone pelting was happening on security forces, now that is over, DGP added. He said that the J&K security team has been able to ensure zero violation of human rights and added that there has not been a single civilian casualty in any law & order engagement over the last few years. "We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir", the DGP said. He said that terrorism in J&K is at its lowest level and added that this year J&K Security team has been able to neutralize around 40 foreign terrorists and 09 local terrorists adding that local involvement in terrorist activities has drastically come down. He said that optimum synergy among the forces has pushed terrorists out of villages & cities to mountains.

The DGP said that people's cooperation with the forces has been of immense help for which he thanked the people of J&K. He said 'enforcement of rule of law' was one single guideline for the security team of J&K and added that action has been taken against the people involved in any anti-national activity as well as against instigators.

The DGP said that the officers have made very good recommendations which will be taken up with the government at a higher level for incorporation while planning and framing policies for law enforcement. Earlier ADGP Armed/IRP J&K, SJM Gillani in his opening remarks extended a warm welcome to all the officers who participated in the meeting. He said that the Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting is organized every year by States/UTs on a rotational basis and said that J&K Police is privileged to host the meeting this year. Giving a brief description of the working of JKP & other security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, he threw light on the measures taken to fight terrorism, drug trafficking, and cyber crimes. The ADGP also underlined the aims and objectives of the meeting.

IGP Hqrs/CIV PHQ B S Tuti conducted the proceedings of the meeting and also presented a vote of thanks to the participants. (ANI)

