Left Menu

Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Parliamentary journey on first day of Special Session

Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the country's parliamentary journey of 75 years on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament that is being held from September 18 to 22

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:52 IST
Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Parliamentary journey on first day of Special Session
Parliament building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the country's parliamentary journey of 75 years on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament that is being held from September 18 to 22. The agenda for the first day of the session lists discussion on the parliamentary journey as the main item to be taken up during the day.

The House will take up a discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years starting from Samvidhan Sabha (Constituent Assembly)- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'. The government has convened an all-party meeting on September 17 for the smooth function of the two Houses in the Special session of Parliament.

The Parliament is likely to start functioning from the new building during the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023