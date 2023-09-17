PM Vishwakarma scheme worth Rs 13,000 cr launched by PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople. Prime Minister Modi made the announcement after inaugurating the Rs 5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday today. He also interacted with artisans and craftspeople at the Centre.

PM Modi in his address today said artisans will be provided proper training and that during the training period, they will receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day. "The friends who have been at the root of India's prosperity for thousands of years are our Vishwakarmas," he told artisans.

"With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' is being started today. PM Vishwakarma Yojana comes as a new ray of hope for millions of families working traditionally with hand skills and tools," the Prime Minister said. He urged the artisans to purchase toolkits only from those shops that GST registered and the products are Made in India.

PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support. Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker.

The Yashobhoomi Centre in Dwarka that was inaugurated today is built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres and includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also sports a grand ballroom that can accommodate over 10,000 delegates. Earlier in the day while on his way to the event venue, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. (ANI)

