Man booked for 'abusing' stray dogs in Delhi

The accused has been charged under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:09 IST
The DCP said they received a compliant that a local is reportedly abusing the stray dogs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting stray dogs based on a complaint against him after purported videos of him committing the crime surfaced on social media, police said. The complaint was filed at Rajouri Garden Police Station on Friday.

The accused has been charged under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Vichitra Veer said, "The authenticity of the video is being investigated. We will take proper action against the accused once the authenticity is established".

"Accordingly, a decision will be taken to arrest the accused," the police officer said. The purported video of the incident, submitted by the complainant to the police, also surfaced on social media platform X police said.

The DCP said they received a complaint that a local is abusing stray dogs. "The complainant told that he has seen the man abusing the stray dogs in the locality. He submitted the video to police". More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

