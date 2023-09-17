Schools, colleges to remain closed on Sept 18 in Narmada districts in view of floods 

In view of flood reports in many villages of Narmada district after water was released from the Narmada Dam, the district administration issued a notification to keep all schools, colleges, and ITIs closed in Narmada district on Monday, an official said. The Orders have been given to close educational work in schools and colleges for only one day, an official said.

Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara due to the increased water levels in the river. As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district. Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said.

Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods. Earlier, an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)