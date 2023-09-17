Left Menu

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Pradhan lauded the Prime Minister's vision of a connected global family and his proactive role in addressing the needs of the less privileged.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:11 IST
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme has received high praise from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive development and his dedication to improving the lives of marginalized communities worldwide. Speaking at the launch event, Minister Pradhan lauded the Prime Minister's vision of a connected global family and his proactive role in addressing the needs of the less privileged.

"Today, PM Modi considers the world as his family. He has taken up the responsibility of tying the world together," stated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "In the recently ended G20 Summit, he took the responsibility of thinking for the deprived class of the world", added Pradhan.

Prime Minister Modi's leadership, as showcased during the G20 Summit, has underscored India's commitment to addressing global disparities and fostering cooperation among nations. Pradhan said, "In 2014 when we elected PM Modi as our leader, in his first comment he said that this government will be for the deprived class".

His proactive approach to international issues has earned accolades both at home and abroad. "When I look back at these nine and a half years, several Jandhan accounts have been opened," he noted, highlighting the financial inclusion initiatives that have empowered millions of Indians.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community. "Today, under the 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', lakhs of Vishwakarma brothers and sisters will get Rs 3 lakhs loans at lower interest rates," Minister Pradhan announced, emphasizing the tangible benefits that this scheme will bring to the community.

The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development. The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme' reflects not only India's commitment to its skilled artisans but also Prime Minister Modi's vision of a globally connected and inclusive world.

As the scheme takes effect, it is expected to empower Vishwakarma artisans, boost entrepreneurship, and contribute to the nation's economic growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023