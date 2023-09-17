Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme

The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme has received high praise from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive development and his dedication to improving the lives of marginalized communities worldwide. Speaking at the launch event, Minister Pradhan lauded the Prime Minister's vision of a connected global family and his proactive role in addressing the needs of the less privileged.

"Today, PM Modi considers the world as his family. He has taken up the responsibility of tying the world together," stated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "In the recently ended G20 Summit, he took the responsibility of thinking for the deprived class of the world", added Pradhan.

Prime Minister Modi's leadership, as showcased during the G20 Summit, has underscored India's commitment to addressing global disparities and fostering cooperation among nations. Pradhan said, "In 2014 when we elected PM Modi as our leader, in his first comment he said that this government will be for the deprived class".

His proactive approach to international issues has earned accolades both at home and abroad. "When I look back at these nine and a half years, several Jandhan accounts have been opened," he noted, highlighting the financial inclusion initiatives that have empowered millions of Indians.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community. "Today, under the 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', lakhs of Vishwakarma brothers and sisters will get Rs 3 lakhs loans at lower interest rates," Minister Pradhan announced, emphasizing the tangible benefits that this scheme will bring to the community.

The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development. The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme' reflects not only India's commitment to its skilled artisans but also Prime Minister Modi's vision of a globally connected and inclusive world.

As the scheme takes effect, it is expected to empower Vishwakarma artisans, boost entrepreneurship, and contribute to the nation's economic growth. (ANI)

