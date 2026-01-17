Sensational Spin: Malhotra's Magic Seals India's Dramatic Victory

In a thrilling Under-19 World Cup encounter, off-spinner Vihaan Malhotra emerged as the star, steering India to a dramatic 18-run win against Bangladesh. The match, affected by rain and decided via the DLS method, saw Bangladesh collapse spectacularly in their chase of 165 in 29 overs.

Bangladesh, who seemed in control at 102 for 2, succumbed to Malhotra's disciplined bowling, which resulted in a swift fall of eight wickets for 40 runs. His match-turning 4 for 14 spell dismantled the middle order, securing India's second straight win in the tournament.

Earlier, India posted 238 runs in a 49-over innings, anchored by Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fighting half-centuries. Despite Bangladesh's Al Fahad claiming five wickets, India's bowling efforts, led by Malhotra and supported by Khilan Patel, sealed an emphatic victory.

