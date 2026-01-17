Left Menu

Sensational Spin: Malhotra's Magic Seals India's Dramatic Victory

Vihaan Malhotra's remarkable off-spin led India to an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Under-19 World Cup match. From a commanding position, Bangladesh collapsed under India's bowling pressure. Malhotra took four vital wickets, swinging the match India's way in a second consecutive tournament win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST
In a thrilling Under-19 World Cup encounter, off-spinner Vihaan Malhotra emerged as the star, steering India to a dramatic 18-run win against Bangladesh. The match, affected by rain and decided via the DLS method, saw Bangladesh collapse spectacularly in their chase of 165 in 29 overs.

Bangladesh, who seemed in control at 102 for 2, succumbed to Malhotra's disciplined bowling, which resulted in a swift fall of eight wickets for 40 runs. His match-turning 4 for 14 spell dismantled the middle order, securing India's second straight win in the tournament.

Earlier, India posted 238 runs in a 49-over innings, anchored by Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fighting half-centuries. Despite Bangladesh's Al Fahad claiming five wickets, India's bowling efforts, led by Malhotra and supported by Khilan Patel, sealed an emphatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

