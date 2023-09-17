Left Menu

Maharashtra: Tractor carrying 211 kgs of Ganja intercepted near Nagpur, two held

One Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly running a drug traffic syndicate, an official statement said on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:54 IST
Ganja seized during interception (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested who were on a tractor carrying 211 Kgs of Ganja worth Rs 42.20 lakhs which was intercepted near Nagpur, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Sunday. DRI said that a total of 100 packages containing ganja were recovered from the tractor.

"Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Nagpur successfully intercepted one Tractor (Attached with a Trolley) at Mauda Toll (MH) near Nagpur in the early hours and seized 211 Kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 42.2 lakhs, packed in 100 packages," an official statement said. According to officials, the arrest of two persons has been made under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier today, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers nabbed one Nigerian national who according to officials is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate from New Delhi.

According to DRI, the intelligence agency had earlier seized 500 grams of Cocaine on June 28, 2023, from a courier terminal and arrested 2 individuals during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from the Nalasopara area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

