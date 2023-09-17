BJP Tripura chief Rajib Bhattacharya extends greetings to PM Modi’s on his birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura chief extended his greetings as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday. BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya said, "I take the opportunity to extend my wishes to the nation's leader Narendra Modi by praying to Mata Tripureswari."

"After independence, Tripura has been developed for the first time in the hands of PM Modi. Not only Tripura but the whole nation has been developed by his endless efforts. PM Modi is a global leader now and is highlighting our country. I pray to Tripura Sundari Mata to keep him healthy and fit always." Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday and congratulated him for the successful two-day G20 Summit, which was attended by world leaders from across the globe.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Tripura Chief Minister said, "Extremely honoured to have met Pradhan Sevak of Bharat Adaraniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Congratulated the Hon'ble PM for successfully holding the G20 Presidency and also received his guidance for the overall development of Tripura. His encouragement has always been the guiding light for me, in delivering good governance up to the last mile in society." (ANI)

