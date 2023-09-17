Left Menu

Illicit liquor worth Rs 35 lakh seized in UP's Kanpur, 1 held

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after a truck carrying illegal liquor was flagged down in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:18 IST
Illicit liquor worth Rs 35 lakh seized in UP's Kanpur, 1 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after a truck carrying illegal liquor was flagged down in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said. The estimated value of seized illegal liquor was around Rs 35 lakh, they said.

According to officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Samrath (25), a resident of Village Dhurat in Jalaun district. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Kanpur, Pramod Kumar, information was received at the Nawabganj Police Station around 4:00 AM that a truck with a number (CG 08 AW 0741) was on its way to transport illegal goods to another state.

After receiving the information, the Nawabganj police stopped the truck and interrogated the accused. Police then asked the truck driver for documents and searched the truck.

"During the search, 840 full bottles, 200 boxes of half bottles, 4800 boxes of quarter bottles, 142 boxes of quarter bottles and 6810 quarter bottles of illegal liquor were recovered and seized from the truck," DCP Kumar said. Further, the accused confessed to the illegal supply of liquor from Haryana's Sonipat to Patna Bihar and was apprehended by the police.

A case has been registered against him at the Nawabganj Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023