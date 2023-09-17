Assam CM Sarma takes part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Sarma participated in the Yatra while it was in the Harda district. He campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

BJP has planned to carry out five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in the first week of September, to shore up its preparations for the Madhya Pradesh polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, to mark the culmination of the yatras.

With the assembly elections slated to be held later this year in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organize five "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" in the state. BJP said that a total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

According to the party, there will be 679 'rath sabhas', 211 big gatherings, 998 meetings at various places. Earlier Jan Ashirwad Yatra was inaugurated in Neemuch district in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

