HP: National Highway in Kinnaur restored, vehicular movement to resume soon

After being blocked for ten days due to heavy landslide, the National Highway-5 in Kinnaur was restored on Sunday. People started going on foot and vehicular movement will also be resumed soon.

The National Highway was blocked for a period of ten days near Nigulsari in Kinnaur. Earlier, the National Highway-5 was blocked on September 8 due to a heavy landslide near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A part of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.

About 380 meters of the National Highway completely caved, which disrupted vehicular movement. There is no alternate route to Kinnaur. (ANI)

