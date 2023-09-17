Left Menu

HP: National Highway in Kinnaur restored, vehicular movement to resume soon

After being blocked for ten days due to heavy landslide, the National Highway-5 in Kinnaur was restored on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:30 IST
HP: National Highway in Kinnaur restored, vehicular movement to resume soon
National Highway-5 restored in Kinnaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After being blocked for ten days due to heavy landslide, the National Highway-5 in Kinnaur was restored on Sunday. People started going on foot and vehicular movement will also be resumed soon.

The National Highway was blocked for a period of ten days near Nigulsari in Kinnaur. Earlier, the National Highway-5 was blocked on September 8 due to a heavy landslide near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A part of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.

About 380 meters of the National Highway completely caved, which disrupted vehicular movement. There is no alternate route to Kinnaur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023