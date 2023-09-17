Assam police nab 2 poachers in Sonitpur, arms recovered

Left Menu

In a joint operation, Assam police and forest department apprehended two suspected poachers and recovered arms and ammunition in Sonitpur district on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:23 IST
Arms and ammunition recovered from the accused. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, Assam police and forest department apprehended two suspected poachers and recovered arms and ammunition in Sonitpur district on Sunday, officials said. According to police, based on secret information, forest officials of Nagaon Forest Division and the 2nd Assam Police Task Force jointly launched an operation at the Muslim Chapori area late Saturday night and apprehended two suspected poachers.

The team recovered two 7.65mm pistols, two magazines, and three rounds of ammunition from their houses. The accused have been identified as Julfikar Ali and Tazibur Rahman.

"The team apprehended two persons namely Julfikar Ali and Tazibur Rahman and recovered two 7.65mm pistols, two magazines and three rounds of ammunition from their houses. Our investigation is on and they are suspected poachers," Kishore Baruah, a Sub-Inspector with Dhekiajuli police said. A case has been registered against the accused, and the police were further looking into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

