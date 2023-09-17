Officers killed in Anantnag encounter highly motivated, believed in leading from front: Lt Gen Dhillon

Lieutenant General (Retd) KJS Dhillon said on Sunday that the three security personnel—two Indian army officers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police officer—who were killed in the Anantnag encounter were highly motivated people who had a lot of experience in counter-terrorist operations. "Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak both were very brave soldiers. Both were highly decorated...They both had a lot of experience in counter-terrorist operations, especially in these areas," said Lt Dhillon.

"DSP Humayun Bhat...was a very motivated officer...He was very tech-savvy, intelligent and always believed in leading from the front...All are very highly motivated people...These three officers were of top grade officers we had in the Indian Army or the Jammu & Kashmir Police...These operations were carried out in a very synergised-joint manner," Dhillon added. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday met with the family of Major Aashish Dhonchak and announced Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak were brought to his residence in Panipat on Friday. After meeting with the family, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Major Aashish Dhonchak was a promising young man. He reached the rank of Major in 11 years of his service. He was the only brother of three sisters, so it is a very difficult situation. The government will give Rs 50 lakh in compensation and his wife will also be given a job by the government. To keep his name immortal, the government will do whatever it can."

Major Aashish Dhonchak, who fell to enemy fire during the encounter in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, was a father to a two-and-half-year-old daughter. A pall of gloom descended on his native village as the news of his death reached the locals on Wednesday evening.

Along with Major Dhonchak, Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was commanding the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Humayun Bhat, also laid down their lives in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday, officials said. he last rites of DSP Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the death of the officers in the encounter while also paying tributes to the slain DSP at Budgam on Wednesday. "Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," LG's office said in a post on the social media platform, X. (ANI)

