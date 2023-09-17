Ayodhya gets ready for Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony, ramparts being readied for circumambulation 

Preparations are in full swing for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir trust has stepped up temple construction as well as the ramparts of the temple along with its main gate, officials said. A tunnel has been constructed from the main gate of the temple which will lead up to the 800-foot-long rampart that has been built for the devotees to circumambulate the temple, officials from the trust said adding that the work of installing a roof on the passage below the main gate of the rampart has been completed.

Moreover, the construction work of the ground floor of the temple is scheduled to be completed before the consecration ceremony. "The tunnel has been constructed for the ease of the devotees. Finishing work is going on the ground floor of the temple, which will be ready before consecration. More than 1.50 lakh devotees will be able to circumambulate simultaneously in the Ram temple. For this, an 800-meter-long rampart is being constructed around the perimeter of the temple. To avoid any conflict between the devotees coming to the temple during the parikrama a long tunnel route has been constructed to the east of the temple," Ram Mandir Trust member Anil Mishra said.

"A 162-foot-high three-storey grand Ram temple is being constructed in the Ram Janmabhoomi area over an area of 2.7 acres. Carved stones from Rajasthan are being used for its construction. At the same time, a 48-foot high rampart is also being constructed around the temple maintaining a perimeter of eight acres," Mishra said. Six temples are also being constructed on the rampart. Before entering the temple through the lion gate, there will be a main gate on the rampart in the eastern direction from where devotees will enter the temple premises, the Trust member said.

An exit door will also be constructed next to the main entrance. The devotees will be able to enter and exit from the temple through the tunnel route being built below the entrance as well, Mishra said adding that the entrance of the route will be ready before the consecration event. "Work on the lower part of the gate has started and the upper part will be completed within the time frame," Mishra said.

Will be prepared within the time limit, where can we go today, the entrance of nature will be completed before Pran Pratistha. One and a half lakh devotees will be able to walk around the rampart built for the Ayodhya temple, Larsen and Toubro Project Manager Vinod Mehta said.

"We cannot estimate how many visitors will come to the Ram temple. We have prepared this rampart in which one and a half lakh visitors can come every day. The devotees have to reach the temple through a park. To prevent any conflict between devotees coming inside through the park and those who will circumambulate during the puja a tunnel has been built in the eastern direction," Mehta said. Meanwhile, a meeting of the permanent security committee of Ram Janmabhoomi to coordinate all the security wings deployed at the pilgrimage site was convened on Thursday. A detailed discussion was held regarding the security arrangements at the site. The new security system was also discussed in the meeting.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on. Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year. (ANI)

