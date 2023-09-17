Congress sounds poll bugle with mammoth rally in Telangana; announces "six guarantees"

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana with a mammoth rally, the Congress party announced six guarantees for the people of the state after the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad. General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The Congress has announced 6 Guarantees to transform Telangana into a prosperous state so as to address the needs of the poor, backward and ensure that marginalised are uplifted and live a life of dignity."

The Telangana Assembly election is slated to be held this year. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listed out six guarantees by the party once it comes to power in the state including houses for all homeless, Rs 4,000 old age pension, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for all women, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free bus travel for women and Rs ten lakh health insurance, besides several other things.

The first Guarantee "Indiramma Indlu" promises House site + Rs. 5 lakh and 250 sq yards plot for Telangana movement fighters "We have promised to provide a house plot and Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a house for the homeless through the Indirimma Indlu scheme. 250-square-foot house for those who fought for the Telangana movement. Whenever we come to power you will get a house over your head," Rahul Gandhi said.

The second Guarantee is "Mahalakshmi" Rs 2500 monthly allowance to all women,Gas cylinder at Rs. 500 and Free travel in all TSRTC buses across the state. "Every month women will get Rs 2500. Narendra Modi has given you Rs 1000 gas cylinder, we will give you Rs 500 cylinder," he said speaking on the Mahalaxmi scheme. "Karnataka buses are free for Karnataka women...Telangana women will also get this benefit once the Congress party comes to power," he added.

The third Guarantee is Gruha Jyoti - 200 units free electricity Rahul Gandhi also promised "200 units of free electricity every month through Griha Jyoti Scheme." Moreover, under the Yuva Vikasam scheme, he promised "five lakh assistance to youths going to colleges, and for coaching fees."

Fourth Guarantee is for the elderly: Cheyutha - Rs. 4000 pension - Rs. 10 lakh Rajiv Arogyasri insurance The Congress MP also promised Rs 4000 monthly pension for the elderly and Rs 10 lakh health insurance under the Rajiv ArogyaShri scheme.'

Fifth Guarantee is Rythu Bharosa: Rs 15,000 annually to all farmers and tenant farmers alongwith Rs. 12,000 for agri labour and Rs. 500 bonus for paddy crops Moreover, under Rythu Bharosa, Rahul Gandhi promised "Rs 15,000 for every acre to our farmer and Rs 12000 for every agricultural labourer."

The sixth Guarantee is for youth i.e. Yuva Vikasam - Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs. 5 lakh for students - Telangana International Schools in every mandal Assuring people that these guarantees will be fulfilled in the first meeting of the cabinet once Congress forms the government in the state, he asked them that they can crosscheck and verify in neighbouring Karnataka where they had promised similar guarantees and which have already been fulfilled.

The party leaders also lashed out at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his secret understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and indulging in rampant corruption and benefitting his own family. Leading the charge, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that while the Congress delivered the promise of a separate Telangana state, KCR brought it to the brink of bankruptcy with over Rs 3.60 lakh crore debt, while the state was earlier financially surplus.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister KCR had joined hands together. He reminded people that it was Sonia Gandhi who had promised them a separate Telangana state and fulfilled her promise, but everything was squandered away and looted by KCR in the last ten years.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced the Mahalakshmi scheme for empowering the women of Telangana. She said, that under the Mahalakshmi scheme Rs 2,500 per month, financial assistance will be given to every woman in the state. Besides, she added, gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500 and women will get free travel facilities in TSRTC buses across the state. Reminding people about the creation of a separate state of Telangana, she said, "I along with my colleagues have the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now it is our duty to elevate it to new heights."

"It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society. Are you all going to give us your support?" she asked the public. Earlier today, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Congress chief of all poll-bound States has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, sources said. Calling the upcoming polls a "do-or-die fight", Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party is determined to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This two-day meeting has put up a clear-cut agenda. It is a do-or-die fight for Congressmen. In 2024 we have to remove this (BJP) government. Therefore this is a call from the CWC to the workers of the party throughout the country. Now without taking a rest, we have to fight to win," Venugopal said after concluding the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He further asserted that Congress is going to form the government in all five states.

"As far as assembly elections are concerned, we are very confident that we are going to form the government in all five states." Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot who attended the meeting said that we have discussed and made strategies on how to defeat the BJP and other parties.

"This meeting was held for elections...Despite getting a complete majority, the BJP government has failed... We have discussed and made strategies on how to defeat the BJP and other parties. The Congress will win the upcoming elections in all five states," Pilot said. After the CWC meeting, Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "That (discussion on INDIA alliance) was not on the agenda but to fight the election, everybody gave their opinion"

Moreover, Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar called the meeting fruitful. "Very very fruitful (meeting). It will change the face of Telangana, it will change the face of India...we have assured the country that Congress will come back," Shivakumar said.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. (ANI)

