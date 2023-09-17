On PM Modi's 73rd birthday, 73 people take pledge to donate their eyes in Jharkhand

On the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an eye donation camp was organised at the Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand where 73 people took a pledge to donate their eyes after death. Governor CP Radhakrishnan has also signed a declaration form pledging to donate his eyes.

A cake was also cut on the occasion of the PM's birthday by the Governor. The Governor said, "This time since it is the beginning of the initiative, 73 people have signed the pledge to donate their eyes while next year the target has been set to make 740 people to come forward to donate their eyes as PM Modi will turn 74 while on the occasion of his 75th birthday effort will be made that 7,500 should come forward for this noble initiative."

He also said that among the states of the country Tamil Nadu has one of the best models for organ donation and the same should be implemented in Jharkhand. On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community. In addition, PM Modi also inaugurated a new Metro station. 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25', and Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Delhi's Dwarka.

The newly inaugurated metro station will link the airport express line to the 'Yashobhoomi' state-of-the-art convention centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his well-wishers for greeting him on his 73rd birthday and said that he is "deeply touched" and "overwhelmed" by the special gesture.

"Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). (ANI)

