China not invited to participate in nuclear water testing - Chinese embassy in Japan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2023 06:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 06:18 IST
- Country:
- China
China has not been invited to participate in the analysis and comparative testing of nuclear-contaminated water, China's embassy in Japan said on Monday.
"If the Japanese side really has confidence in the treatment of nuclear-contaminated water, it should respond to it in a serious and responsible manner," the embassy said in a statement.
Advertisement