'Delhi Bazaar': City to get virtual market bringing all shops together

To give Delhi's signature markets global exposure, a virtual market called 'Delhi Bazaar' is being created. The virtual marketplace will bring together all the popular stores in Delhi on a single platform. The government will promote the 'Delhi Bazaar' portal, allowing anyone from anywhere in the world to visit, virtually explore Delhi's markets, and purchase their preferred products.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attended the 'Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival' at Rangpuri on Sunday as the chief guest. "Our government is pro-business and pro-industry. We have made numerous efforts to eliminate red tape and promote business growth. Our plan is to beautify other markets in Delhi, similar to Chandni Chowk so that more people visit them and business flourishes," the Delhi CM said.

"If the government system is simplified, and opportunities are provided to businessmen and entrepreneurs, undoubtedly, we (India) can surpass China," he added. Chandni Chowk's traders and the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) jointly organised the event. It featured various shops, including clothing and food stalls.

During his visit, the CM visited each shop and interacted with the shopkeepers. He also appreciated the efforts of businessmen and traders at Chandni Chowk. "This is a great initiative, and in future, we can organise such festivals in different parts of Delhi. We can hold such events market-wise and sector-wise so that buyers and sellers can interact with each other," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)