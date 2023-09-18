J-K: Guchhi mushrooms worth 90 lakhs seized in Udhampur

The Forest Department officials of Udhampur division seized 307 kilograms of Guchhi (wild mushrooms) worth Rs 90-92 lakhs during a search operation on Sunday, the Divisional Forest Officer said. The seizure followed after Forest Department officials and the police intercepted a car. During the search, 307 kilograms of mushroom was recovered.

"Acting on specific information, the Range Officer, along with the team, and with the assistance of the police intercepted a car and recovered 307 kilograms of Guchhi (wild mushrooms)," Rushal Garg, DFO, Udhampur. "Guchhi mushroom is considered to be the costliest mushroom in the world. Its market value is around 25,000 to 30,000 per kg. As much as 307 kilograms of mushroom was recovered from the car. The haul could be potentially worth Rs 90-92 lakhs in the market," Garg added.

Guchhi are wild mushrooms that are not easily cultivated and grow in specific ecological conditions, such as certain types of soil, moisture levels, and temperature ranges. The scarcity of Guchhi mushrooms contributes to their high price. (ANI)

