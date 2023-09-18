Fire brigade team rescues 5 people trapped in floodwaters in Gujarat's Anand

A fire brigade team in Gujarat's Anand district rescued five people trapped in floodwaters near Kherda village on Monday, said officials. According to the fire brigade authorities, the waters of the Mahisagar River entered the fields near Kherda village in Anand district, trapping five people.

Earlier, on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated around 206 villagers following the release of excess water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. According to district authorities, 18 infants, 15 children, 61 women and 112 men from three villages including Gabhana, Akteswar and Sanjroli were evacuated and shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, in Bharuch district, around 2000 people were shifted to relief camps as water from the Narmada River inundated low-lying areas of the district on Sunday afternoon. According to district administration officials, the water level of the Narmada River near the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch district reached 37 feet - about 9 ft above the danger mark, at Golden Bridge as of 7:30 pm on Sunday.

As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday. Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams were deployed in the district.

Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously working to reduce the impact of floods, they said. (ANI)

