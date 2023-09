BRIEF-Zeder Investments Announces Disposal Of Capespan Group, Excluding Pome Farming Unit

Zeder Investments Ltd: * CATEGORY 2 ANNOUNCEMENT: DISPOSAL OF CAPESPAN GROUP, EXCLUDING THE POME FARMING UNIT

* PROPOSED DEAL FOR DISPOSAL CONSIDERATION OF R511.39 MILLION * TO DISPOSE OF CAPESPAN GROUP PROPRIETARY LTD EXCLUDING POME FRUIT PRIMARY PRODUCTION OPERATIONS, NOVO FRUIT PACKHOUSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

