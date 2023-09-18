UK launches search for private investment in Sizewell C nuclear project

Britain on Monday opened the search for private investment in the Sizewell C nuclear project, inviting potential investors to register their interest.

"The government, the Sizewell C Company and EDF, the project’s lead developer, are looking for companies with substantial experience in the delivery of major infrastructure projects," a statement from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

