Karnataka: Temple dons crores of rupees in Bengaluru's JP Nagar for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when various forms of Lord Ganesha idols are installed and worshipped across the country. However, the Sri Sathya Ganapati Temple has taken a unique and innovative approach by adorning its temple with Indian currency notes and coins, creating an awe-inspiring sight for devotees.

Updated: 18-09-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:29 IST
Sri Sathya Ganapati Temple in Bengaluru's JP Nagar has been bedecked with currency notes and coins as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The temple is renowned for its distinctive and creative decorations during the annual Ganesh Puja festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when various forms of Lord Ganesha idols are installed and worshipped across the country. However, the Sri Sathya Ganapati Temple has taken a unique and innovative approach by adorning its temple with Indian currency notes and coins, creating an awe-inspiring sight for devotees. The temple is adorned with 500, 200, 100, 50, 20, and 10 Rupees notes, alongside an array of coins.

The Sri Sathya Ganapati Shirdi Sai Trust, known for its commitment to providing unique spiritual experiences, has meticulously crafted garlands using 5, 10, and 20 rupee coins, as well as 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes, amounting to an approximate value of 2.5 crores. A team of 150 individuals spent a month meticulously executing this elaborate decoration, ensuring it was equipped with modern security measures and CCTV surveillance for its protection.

What sets this display apart is the artistry involved in creating images using coins, including depictions of Lord Ganesha, 'Jai Karnataka', 'Nation First', 'Vikram Lander', 'Chandrayaan', and 'Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan'. The response from devotees has been overwhelmingly positive, as they marvel at this unique and stunning tribute to Lord Ganesha.

Mohan Raju, one of the trustees of the Trust, expressed his joy at the positive reception this unique display has received. He said, "Every year we celebrate Ganesha Chathurthi in unique way, last year also we decorated with unique and special style, this time we decorated the whole temple with bunch of Indian currency notes by making garlands and ornaments for lord Ganesha. All are original currency notes. Devotees are coming to have darshan since morning".

This currency ornamentation will remain on display for an additional week, allowing devotees to visit the temple and experience this divine spectacle. The Sri Sathya Ganapati Temple continues to inspire and innovate, providing spiritual solace and unique experiences to its devotees year after year. (ANI)

