"World's focus is on Uttarakhand": CM Dhami inaugurates 'Swachhata Sewa Pakhwada' 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated 'Swachhata Sewa Pakhwada' and said that the world's focus is now on Uttarakhand. "I am grateful to our 'Swachhta Doots' whose commitment and efforts have written a new chapter of cleanliness in the state. Not only in the country but the world's focus is now on Uttarakhand and the most significant contributor to this is cleanliness which is moving forward with the help of people. The honour that the state has achieved would have been impossible if you had not made efforts, hence I congratulate all of you," CM Dhami said.

Bharatiya Janata Party has organised several events to mark the birthday of PM Modi. The party on Sunday launched a special campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' (period of service). The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' App using his/her mobile number or email id. They then have to click on the 'Seva Pakhwada' banner. This campaign will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off 'Swachhta League Marathon' on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Wishing for the PM's long and healthy life, Dhami said PM Modi has a special bond with the people of Uttarakhand. "PM has a special bond with Uttarakhand. People are excited for his birthday. People have arranged programs of marathons, planting saplings, prayers, and cleanliness campaigns... New development programmes have started in Uttarakhand that were never thought of before... I pray for his long and healthy life," CM Dhami told ANI.

The Marathon flagged off from the Parade ground in Dehradun saw the participation of CM Dhami, kids and, and people from all walks of life. (ANI)

