Gujarat rain: NDRF evacuates 110 people from low lying areas of Aravalli

In an ongoing rescue operation, the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) on Monday evacuated 110 people from the village of Lakheswari in the Aravalli district of Gujarat where heavy rain caused flooding in the low-lying areas, said officials. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:36 IST
NDRF evacuates 110 people from low-lying areas of Aravalli, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an ongoing rescue operation, the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) on Monday evacuated 110 people from the village of Lakheswari in the Aravalli district of Gujarat where heavy rain caused flooding in the low-lying areas, said officials. The evacuated people include 41 children and 42 women. The rescue operation started at 8:20 am this morning.

Several parts of Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rain since Sunday. According to the officials, 9,613 people have been relocated from Narmada, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod and Panchmahal districts in Gujarat.

The other districts of the state which witnessed heavy rain are Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli and Kheda. NDRF teams on Sunday rescued as many as 105 people, stranded in low-lying areas at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Narmada district, ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday, in view of flood reports in many villages after water was released from the Narmada Dam. (ANI)

