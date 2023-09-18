Will oil hit $100? It already did in some markets
With oil investors and traders focused on an oil-price rally that has come close to $100 a barrel, some grades of crude oil are already trading above that milestone, highlighting an expectation of tight supply. The outright price of Nigerian crude Qua Iboe surpassed $100 a barrel on Monday, according to LSEG data .
With oil investors and traders focused on an oil-price rally that has come close to $100 a barrel, some grades of crude oil are already trading above that milestone, highlighting an expectation of tight supply.
The outright price of Nigerian crude Qua Iboe surpassed $100 a barrel on Monday, according to LSEG data
"The overall situation is that Saudi Arabia and Russia are in solid control of the oil market," Schieldrop said. Brent oil futures, a global benchmark, traded as high as $94.89 on Monday and the related benchmark used for trading much of the world's physical cargoes, called dated Brent
Qua Iboe, and some other crudes priced against Brent, are above $100 already because they are based on the price of dated Brent plus a cash differential or premium, currently assessed by LSEG at around $4.25 a barrel
"We expect Brent to trade in a range of $90–100 over the coming months, with a year-end target of $95," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nigerian woman held, MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh seized
Simon West's historic drama ‘Antara’ to be filmed in Saudi Arabia’s Neom
Drugs worth Rs 19.05 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; 7 Nigerians arrested
Soccer-England midfielder Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia
Nigerian workers strike to demand reversal of Tinubu's reforms