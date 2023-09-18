Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet in new Parliament building at 2.15 pm on Tuesday

Registering a historic moment, the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned its last sitting in the old building to meet in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The Upper House will now hold its next sitting in the new building-- adjacent to the old one-- at 2.15 pm on Tuesday.

The House was adjourned after holding a six-hour long debate on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidha Sabha- achievements, experiences, memories and learnings". History was created as the first day of the 261st Session of Rajya Sabha-- a special session being held between September 18 and September 22-- witnessed MPs participating in a six-hour peaceful discussion on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidha Sabha- achievements, experiences, memories and learnings".

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to the members on the beginning of the 261st Session of Rajya Sabha, pointing out that "this session makes available a befitting opportunity to reflect and introspect on Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidha Sabha- achievements, experiences, memories and learnings". "We are having a very important discussion in this session. Six-hour discussion will be held and all members will get a chance to speak as per schedule," the Chairman said when the House assembled in the day at 11 am.

Traversing over the seven-decade journey, from Samvidhan Sabha to the present day in Amrit Kaal, Dhankhar said these hallowed precincts have witnessed many milestones. "The journey had historical moments- from 'Tryst with Destiny' at Midnight of August 15, 1947 to unfolding of innovative forwarding looking GST regime at midnight of June 30, 2017 and now this day," he said.

Deliberations in the Constituent Assembly in various sessions spread over three years exemplified decorum and healthy debate, he had further said. The five-day special session of Parliament started in the Old Building on Monday. The parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)