Biocon appoints Peter Bains as group CEO

Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Peter Bains as the group Chief Executive Officer.Bains has stepped down from his role as a non-executive independent director from the Board of Biocon Ltd with immediate effect to assume this executive role as Biocon Group CEO, the company said in a regulatory filing.Consequently, he has also ceased to be a member of the audit committee, risk management committee and stakeholders relationship committee of the company, it added.He has over 30 years of global experience in strategic and operational leadership, including at board, CEO and senior corporate levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:03 IST
Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Peter Bains as the group Chief Executive Officer.

Bains has stepped down from his role as a non-executive independent director from the Board of Biocon Ltd with immediate effect to assume this executive role as Biocon Group CEO, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''Consequently, he has also ceased to be a member of the audit committee, risk management committee and stakeholders relationship committee of the company,'' it added.

He has over 30 years of global experience in strategic and operational leadership, including at board, CEO and senior corporate levels. He served as CEO and on the Board of Syngene International Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, for almost 6 years from 2010, and led the company to its successful public listing in 2015, Biocon said.

Bains had also served as CEO of Sosei Group, a Japanese-listed biopharmaceutical company. Prior to this, he worked with GlaxoSmithKline over a period of 23 years, where he held several roles, including head of global marketing and senior vice-president of commercial development for GSK's International region, it added.

Presently, he is the non-executive director on the Board of Indivior PLC, a UK FTSE listed pharmaceuticals company, MiNA Therapeutics, a privately held UK biotech company, Apterna, a privately held UK biotech firm and non-executive Chairman of ILC Therapeutics, a privately held Scottish biotechnology firm.

