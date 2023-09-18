US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as chipmakers, growth stocks fall

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as shares of chipmakers and other megacap growth companies declined, while traders awaited a widely expected pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.19 points, or 0.12%, at 4,445.13, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.38 points, or 0.28%, to 13,669.96 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.95 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,612.29.

