Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates ‘Udaan Bhawan' at Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated 'Udaan Bhawan,' an Integrated Office Complex at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport in Delhi. In a statement, it was informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), being Regulatory Authorities, play a vital role in Civil Aviation sector by framing and implementing rules and regulations as per standards.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is the major airport operator responsible for construction, operations, providing Air traffic control (ATC) and Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems (CNS) services and maintenance at various airports throughout India. Udaan Bhawan, the New Integrated Office Complex has been constructed at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi which will facilitate better coordination between various regulatory authorities under MoCA.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the pilot e-wallet facility. The e-wallet will be particularly useful for processing fees for various regulatory approvals in the Bharatkosh portal and act as a prepaid wallet that would enable registered users to add funds in advance. Initially, only NEFT/RTGS mode will be allowed for adding funds. The users would also be able to generate receipts and challan instantly.

On this occasion, Scindia said, "Today is a landmark day as we are not just inaugurating Udaan Bhawan, but also the Bharatkosh portal that would act as a prepaid wallet. This portal would allow a faster, quicker, more secure payment system through our civil aviation ministry." "A healthy working environment brings with it a lot of positivity, increases productivity, and increases comfort. It is the atmosphere of the workspace that truly translates ideations of thoughts into concrete action. The government has become much more proactive, a problem solver, a change agent that is transforming an aspirational India for being the world's growth agent," he added.

The minister also said that the new building epitomizes the Prime Minister's clarion call for 'Sankalp se siddhi'. It not only meets the standards of the 21st century in terms of environment and sustainability but also has openness and all amenities to care for all the requirements. On this occasion General VK Singh (Retired), Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation; Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, MoCA and other senior officials were present.

The New Integrated Office Complex has G+3 levels constructed at a total cost of Rs 374.98 Crore. The Udaan Bhawan is well equipped with modern conference rooms, an AV system, IT infrastructure, a parking management system, a Yoga room, a creche facility, EV charging and other facilities. (ANI)

