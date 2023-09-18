“Congress party is fake," says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the Congress party and has said that the party is fake. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday.

The Chief Minister said, "Fake audio is coming. The Congress party is fake, that's why they are getting fake work done. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done the development and served the people that is why we are taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra to take the people's blessings." They (Congress) have stopped all our schemes and insulted Sanatan Dharma. The INDI alliance says to eliminate Sanatan Dharma. Who will end Sanatan? Sanatana has neither a beginning nor an end. It's infinite. They are saying it is Dengue and Malaria, will you say, whatever comes to your mind, the CM said.

"This will not be tolerated by India or Madhya Pradesh. Congress needs to answer this. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should answer it. Former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh should speak, why are you shut? Either break alliance with them, otherwise you are also insulting the entire country by supporting those who insult Sanatan Dharma," CM Chouhan said. The public will not tolerate this insult. There is anger among the public against them (Congress) so they can take out the Aakrosh rally but we are taking people's blessings.

Notably, after BJP's 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra', the Congress party is also going to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state ahead of the polls from September 19. The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)