Left Menu

Blue Star launches QIP to raise Rs 1,000 cr; floor price at Rs 784.55

Leading cooling products maker Blue Star on Monday launched its qualified institutions placement QIP offer with a floor price of Rs 784.55 per equity share to raise Rs 1,000 crore to support its growth plans.The floor price is 2.04 per cent lower than Rs 800, the price on which the scrips of Blue Star closed on BSE on Monday.The Executive Management Committee at its meeting held on Monday considered and approved the issues opening on September 18, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:03 IST
Blue Star launches QIP to raise Rs 1,000 cr; floor price at Rs 784.55
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leading cooling products maker Blue Star on Monday launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) offer with a floor price of Rs 784.55 per equity share to raise Rs 1,000 crore to support its growth plans.

The floor price is 2.04 per cent lower than Rs 800, the price on which the scrips of Blue Star closed on BSE on Monday.

The Executive Management Committee at its meeting held on Monday considered and approved the issue's opening on September 18, 2023. It also approved ''the floor price for the Issue, being Rs 784.55 per Equity Share, based on the pricing formula, as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations''.

The equity shares have a face value of Rs 2 each, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Moreover, in accordance with the approval of the shareholders accorded through a special resolution on September 15, 2023, ''the company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the Issue'', it added.

A meeting of the Executive Management Committee of Blue Star is scheduled to be held on Friday to approve the ''issue price of the equity shares'' to be allotted to QIP buyers.

On August 3, Blue Star announced its plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore from the market to support its 'aspirational' growth plans. ''The proceeds from the aforesaid proposed fundraising are intended to be utilised for meeting funding requirements and growth objectives of the company and its businesses, including but not limited to funding expenditure for general corporate purposes, as well as to retire some debt,'' it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023