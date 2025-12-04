K'taka Cabinet approves Rs 2215 cr twin tunnel road from Mehkri Circle to Hebbal Flyover
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved administrative sanction for the construction of a three-lane twin tunnel road between Hebbal Junction and Mehkri Circle here to ease chronic local traffic congestion along the corridor.
According to the Urban Development Department, the project will be executed in the ''cut-and-cover'' (tunnel) model, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters here.
The plan also includes an elevated corridor with up and down ramps to support smoother vehicular flow in the high-density stretch.
The combined infrastructure package has been cleared at an estimated cost of Rs 2,215 crore, the department said.
