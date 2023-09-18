Left Menu

No proposal for minimum support price for cocoons: Minister

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:34 IST
No proposal for minimum support price for cocoons: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal for minimum support price (MSP) for cocoons which are being sold as per the existing cocoon marketing policy of Department of Industries, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Singh told Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question of Rajesh Dharmani (Congress), he said that the rates are invited from cocoon buyers of Himachal and outside the state in sealed envelopes and based on the highest rate per kg offered for different grades of cocoons, rates are worked out based on quality of cocoons.

The average price of silk ranged between Rs 810 kg and Rs 1050 per kg during the past three years, the minister said.

The silkworm rearers are getting competitive rates within the State but the price of the cocoon is not stable and it depends on the demand and supply and keeps fluctuating.

The minister said that the government is keen to increase cocoon production and sericulture practices as it is an important cash crop having minimum gestation period and the climatic conditions of the state are quite congenial for sericulture.

In a separate reply, the government said that as many as 5,907 appointments were made through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) from January 1, 2020, till January 31, 2023.

Giving the information in a written reply to the question of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that 3,851 appointments were made through HPSSC while 2,056 appointments were done by HPPSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023