No proposal for minimum support price for cocoons: Minister

There is no proposal for minimum support price (MSP) for cocoons which are being sold as per the existing cocoon marketing policy of Department of Industries, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Singh told Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question of Rajesh Dharmani (Congress), he said that the rates are invited from cocoon buyers of Himachal and outside the state in sealed envelopes and based on the highest rate per kg offered for different grades of cocoons, rates are worked out based on quality of cocoons.

The average price of silk ranged between Rs 810 kg and Rs 1050 per kg during the past three years, the minister said.

The silkworm rearers are getting competitive rates within the State but the price of the cocoon is not stable and it depends on the demand and supply and keeps fluctuating.

The minister said that the government is keen to increase cocoon production and sericulture practices as it is an important cash crop having minimum gestation period and the climatic conditions of the state are quite congenial for sericulture.

In a separate reply, the government said that as many as 5,907 appointments were made through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) from January 1, 2020, till January 31, 2023.

Giving the information in a written reply to the question of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that 3,851 appointments were made through HPSSC while 2,056 appointments were done by HPPSC.

